Sopchoppy holds 20th annual Worm Gruntin' Festival

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — It's an animal you wouldn't think would have festival surrounding it. But never say never. The 20th annual Worm Gruntin' festival kicked off today in Sopchoppy.

The festival pays tribute to worm gruntin'. It's a technique used to bring worms out of the ground. Worm grunters have sold those worms as live bait to people throughout the region.

It's a job that's unique to the small town, and the locals are proud of showing it off.

"It's fantastic," said Dewey Houck who lives in Sopchoppy. "I mean I live here in Sopchoppy, they have all of these people from Tallahassee, St. George, All over the place coming here to Sopchoppy is fantastic. It is the best hometown experience that you can get in Wakulla county for sure."