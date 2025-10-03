Sonny’s BBQ tackles food insecurity in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — One Northeast Tallahassee restaurant is making a difference by helping students and families struggling with food insecurity.



Sonny’s BBQ is running a weekly food drive, delivering dry and canned goods to five local student households.

Students in Gretchen Everhart’s transition program help sort and organize the donations, gaining job experience.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

One local business is taking a stand against food insecurity among Leon County youth.

This year, the staff at Sonny's BBQ in Northeast Tallahassee has been running a food drive, benefiting five households of students who attend the Gretchen Everhart School. Goods are hand-delivered every Friday morning, while the restaurant collects dry and canned goods throughout the week.

According to a 2024 study by No Kid Hungry, a staggering 72% of Floridians find it more difficult to afford groceries.

We spoke to guidance counselor and social worker Laurie Thompson about this effort. She says the current climate is causing a major impact on students.

"Food is expensive, and families are struggling. And I know just with my family, I mean, the impact of having the students come home with some nutritious foods for the weekend. And it’s just not just for the students, it's for their family, and that’s what’s great about what Sonny’s is doing. They’re not just focusing on the student; they’re focusing on the entire family," said Thompson.

The food drive is not only aimed at providing food for students with food insecurities, but it also involves students in Gretchen Everhart’s transition program, helping them work on their job skills. Each week, transition students come into the pantry to sort the donated food.

