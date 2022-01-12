SOMO Walls project demolition set to begin Jan. 31

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — You only have about two more weeks to see South Monroe Street as we know it before demolition begins for the South Monroe Walls project.

Between now and Jan. 18, developers are working to secure contractors for the demolition of the buildings in the block of Monroe Street between Oakland Avenue and East Harrison Street.

They have just more than $1,000,000 of their budget set aside to include local minority-owned businesses in construction.

We held our first meeting on site, and we had over ten minority-owned businesses stop by and look into the plans, so as plans become more available we will be posting them on our website so that minority-owned businesses have direct access to it."

Once those plans are complete, developers look forward to creating arts and entertainment venues along with space for a community center.

You'll see fencing go up around Jan. 28, with demolition set to begin Monday, Jan. 31.