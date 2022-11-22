Some Thomasville City services closed for Thanksgiving

In observance of the Thanksgiving holiday, some Thomasville City services will be affected, according to the City of Thomasville.

City of Thomasville Administrative Offices: Closed Thurs., Nov.24 - Fri., Nov.25.

City of Thomasville Residential Refuse: Customers are advised to place containers curbside by 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23.

Thomas County Residential Refuse: Thursday County residential customers are advised to place containers curbside by 7 a.m. on Friday, Nov.25.

Commerical Refuse: Customers will receive service on Wednesday, Nov.23.

Landfill: Landfill will be closed Thursday, Nov.24, and will resume operating on Friday, Nov.25, from 8 a.m. to noon.

County Oaks Golf Course: Course will be closed Thursday, Nov.24, and will resume operating on Friday, Nov.25, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Municipal Airport: Airport will be closed Thursday, Nov.24, and will resume operating on Friday, Nov.25, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Utilities Response Center will resume its regular 24-hour operational schedule and can be reached at 229-227-5499.