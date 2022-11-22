Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Some Thomasville City services closed for Thanksgiving

City of Thomasville
Anthony Murdock
City of Thomasville
City of Thomasville
Posted at 2:04 PM, Nov 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-22 14:04:46-05

In observance of the Thanksgiving holiday, some Thomasville City services will be affected, according to the City of Thomasville.

  • City of Thomasville Administrative Offices: Closed Thurs., Nov.24 - Fri., Nov.25.
  • City of Thomasville Residential Refuse: Customers are advised to place containers curbside by 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23.
  • Thomas County Residential Refuse: Thursday County residential customers are advised to place containers curbside by 7 a.m. on Friday, Nov.25.
  • Commerical Refuse: Customers will receive service on Wednesday, Nov.23.
  • Landfill: Landfill will be closed Thursday, Nov.24, and will resume operating on Friday, Nov.25, from 8 a.m. to noon.
  • County Oaks Golf Course: Course will be closed Thursday, Nov.24, and will resume operating on Friday, Nov.25, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Municipal Airport: Airport will be closed Thursday, Nov.24, and will resume operating on Friday, Nov.25, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Utilities Response Center will resume its regular 24-hour operational schedule and can be reached at 229-227-5499.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming