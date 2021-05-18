Some Tallahassee stores keeping mask policies

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Staying masked up. That's exactly what Community Co-Op market is doing for the time being.

Although the CDC has given recommendations that vaccinated people can now move around mask-less Community Co-Op just doesn't feel comfortable taking their policy away.

"It is safer that way for us to keep everyone wearing masks, we've been sticking through it for a while so we're just gonna hold on," said Madelon Givens, Manager at the grocery store.

Store chains like Walmart, Publix and Costco are just among the few where you can go shopping without a mask.

Among those being a little more lenient, Peterbrooke Choclatier in Midtown said they are still requesting customers to keep their masks on, but now with the new CDC Guidelines, they are not enforcing their masks in their store.

"Considering the new guidelines, we know that a lot of people will not even have them on them, but most of our customers have obliged us," said Manager Richard Herbert.

Herbert said they appreciate their customers support throughout the past year.

"Most of our customers are loyal to us in many ways, and that would be the respect they give us would be one of those signs of loyalty," said Herbert.