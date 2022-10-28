Some Tallahassee residents want changes to noise ordinance

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — "I think something needs to be done. It's not working. The ordinance that's in place, it's not working at all," Tiffany Wilson who lives in the greater bond community said during a recent city commission meeting.

She thinks the noise ordinance hasn't made a difference in her neighborhood and wants police to do a better job of enforcing.

"Then they don't address it and it's overlooked, and I have to continue to sit in my house and hear loud music and not just that hear the loud cars ride by as well," Wilson said.

Under the noise ordinance, TPD can complain and initiate a noise nuisance order instead of waiting for a call to come in.

A noise disturbance means any excessive or nuisance noise that's disruptive to an individual's quality of life.

Deputy Chief at the Tallahassee Police Department Maurice Holmes says since its start, police-initiated complaints have risen 139%.

"They would get disturbed at all times of the night. We're able to now go in and reduce that and stop it if they complain we're able to respond and either gain compliance or cite those individuals that are in violation," Holmes said.

Enforcement of sound is regulated in the Urban Core area or entertainment district between 2 a.m. and 7 a.m., but people like Wilson want to move the time back on weekdays.

They believe things like loud parking lot gatherings shouldn't be allowed that late at night if it's not a weekend.

Carol Ann Savage is the General Manager at Hyatt Place at Railroad Square.

Savage says most of their guests' complaints are from loud parking lot gatherings that happen late at night off FAMU way.

"They can't sleep so even though they enjoyed their stay and their time in Tallahassee, it makes it so that they don't want to come back and stay at a downtown hotel because of the noise," Savage said.

Savage also wants city leaders to push back the time of enforcement for people staying in the area.

"After a reasonable amount of time like 11 p.m., even midnight would be something that would be better for the community," Savage said.

City Commissioners are looking to bring back the issue at a later meeting to discuss changing the hours of noise violations.