Some southwest Georgia counties selected to USDA’s Rural Partners Network

WASHINGTON (WTXL) — A group of counties in southwest Georgia will be part of the United States Department of Agriculture’s Rural Partners Network.

The USDA announced Wednesday the Southwest Georgia Regional Commission Community Network including the counties of Baker, Calhoun, Colquitt, Decatur, Dougherty, Early, Grady, Lee, Seminole, Miller, Mitchell, Terrell, Thomas and Worth are part of the Rural Partners Network.

Emanuel County and City of Twin City Community Network; Ben Hill County and City of Fitzgerald Community Network are the other communities in Georgia in the USDA’s network.

Communities in Kentucky, Mississippi and New Mexico and certain Native American Tribes in Arizona were also selected as launch points for the Rural Partners Network.

According to the USDA, the Rural Partners Network is focused on improving social and economic well-being bolstered by existing local partnerships and assets.

The Rural Partners Network is an all-of-government program that will help rural communities access government resources and funding to create jobs, build infrastructure and support long-term economic stability.

The USDA noted that each community network will be support by a Rural Partners Network team to tackle the community’s needs and concerns, while building on coal assets.

Go online at www.rural.gov for more information.