Some South Georgia counties to hold elections Nov. 2

Several counties across South Georgia will have elections Tuesday, Nov. 2.
Here is a list of those with elections and the opposed races:
Thomas County
Opposed races in Thomas County include:
City of Thomasville
City Council District 1, Post 2
-Incumbent Greg Hobbs
-Terry Scott
City Council, At-Large
-Incumbent Todd E. Mobley
-Micah Bobby Graham
City Council, District 2, Post 2
-Incumbent David Hufsteler
-Scott Chastain
Board of Education, District 2
-Incumbent Corey Sumner
-Russell Beckham
City of Boston
City Council, Post 2
-Mitchel Brown
-Lavone Shiver
City Council, Post 5
-David F. Lauer
-Richard Reynolds
City of Meigs
City Council
-Incumbent Lizzie Battle
-Incumbent Edward Eason
-Catherine McNeil
-Incumbent Dorothy Wimes
City of Pavo
City Council
-Incumbent Joey Kae Dean
-Donna M. Hickman
-Incumbent Cleveland Shy
-Incumbent Larry L. Williams
The ballot will also include the General Obligation School Bonds vote.
Lowndes County
The only opposed race is for the Valdosta Board of Education. There are four seats available:
District 1
-Jerome Everett
-Tia T. Heard
Dictrict 7 (Superward East)
-Debra Bell (incumbent)
-David A. Gilyard
-Paul Leavy
District 8 (Superward West)
-Justin Crenshaw
-Angela Storrings
-Gregory L. Williams, Jr.
District 9 (At-Large)
-Brittney Coons-Long
Decatur County
The only opposed race in Decatur County will be for Climax City Councilman At-Large.
Candidates are Incumbent John T. Walker and Larry Lowe.
Grady County
The only race in Grady County is for City of Cairo Mayor. Candidates are Incumbent Howard Thrower, III and Booker T. Gainor.
For more information and to find your polling location, visit https://www.mvp.sos.ga.gov/MVP/mvp.do.