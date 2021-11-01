Some South Georgia counties to hold elections Nov. 2

Several counties across South Georgia will have elections Tuesday, Nov. 2.

Here is a list of those with elections and the opposed races:

Thomas County

Opposed races in Thomas County include:

City of Thomasville

City Council District 1, Post 2

-Incumbent Greg Hobbs

-Terry Scott

City Council, At-Large

-Incumbent Todd E. Mobley

-Micah Bobby Graham

City Council, District 2, Post 2

-Incumbent David Hufsteler

-Scott Chastain

Board of Education, District 2

-Incumbent Corey Sumner

-Russell Beckham

City of Boston

City Council, Post 2

-Mitchel Brown

-Lavone Shiver

City Council, Post 5

-David F. Lauer

-Richard Reynolds

City of Meigs

City Council

-Incumbent Lizzie Battle

-Incumbent Edward Eason

-Catherine McNeil

-Incumbent Dorothy Wimes

City of Pavo

City Council

-Incumbent Joey Kae Dean

-Donna M. Hickman

-Incumbent Cleveland Shy

-Incumbent Larry L. Williams

The ballot will also include the General Obligation School Bonds vote.

Lowndes County

The only opposed race is for the Valdosta Board of Education. There are four seats available:

District 1

-Jerome Everett

-Tia T. Heard

Dictrict 7 (Superward East)

-Debra Bell (incumbent)

-David A. Gilyard

-Paul Leavy

District 8 (Superward West)

-Justin Crenshaw

-Angela Storrings

-Gregory L. Williams, Jr.

District 9 (At-Large)

-Brittney Coons-Long

Decatur County

The only opposed race in Decatur County will be for Climax City Councilman At-Large.

Candidates are Incumbent John T. Walker and Larry Lowe.

Grady County

The only race in Grady County is for City of Cairo Mayor. Candidates are Incumbent Howard Thrower, III and Booker T. Gainor.

For more information and to find your polling location, visit https://www.mvp.sos.ga.gov/MVP/mvp.do.

