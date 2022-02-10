Some records related to theft of comic books from Florida State's library sealed by court

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Some of the records related to the 5,000 rare comic books stolen from Florida State University will be sealed.

Adam Morrison, who was interviewed by WTXL ABC 27 on Monday, reached out to law enforcement when he went to buy a rare comic and noticed similarities to the stolen comics.

Morrison is also an attorney.

He requested the judge seal some of the documents containing Facebook messages not related to the case.

The subpoena for his messages isn't limited to just the people involved in the case, but his entire account.

“As lawyers and judges, we have our friends and family reach out to us to ask questions regarding the law,” Morrison said in a hearing in court. “Those are clearly attorney client privileges. Your honor, the reason I filed the motion is so that I'm clear as far as the bar is concerned that I've done everything in my power to protect the attorney client relationship. "

FSU Strozier Library Head of Security Todd Peak was arrested last week for allegedly stealing those comic books.