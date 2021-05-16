Some gas stations see more deliveries, others still days without

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — In order to keep their businesses going some stations that do have it have put limits on how much gas people can buy, with the Marathon Station off Adams Street capping customers at $15 a trip.

For Ken Ford, who works at the Valero station off of Blountstown Highway, pumps at the station have run dry, with impacts stretching beyond the pump.

"There's a lot of other things that people get besides gas all of the time and a lot of people fail to realize that a lot of the time," said Ford.

No gas means no customers inside the store. Lottery tickets,beer and cigarette sales make up about 66 percent of their profits.

The gas station will have to wait until at least Tuesday before pumps are full again.

At Rattler Gas there's a lot of uncertainty after a Wednesday restock never happened last week.

"We're here to serve the community, and it's a disappointment I know and they have to try other places to get what they need," said John Webster who works at Rattler Gas.