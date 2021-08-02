Some back-to-school items becoming hard to find

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The newest shortage fueled by the COVID-19 pandemic, back-to-school supplies.

The national trade federation said the top three most popular items this year are electronics clothing and shoes.

The pandemic forced a lot of kids to stay home last year learning from a in-home style classroom. That means the demand for computers sky rocketed and with that, price increases anywhere from 20 to 50 percent.

Bill Dendy is a financial planner for Elite Financial Management said if we want to get out of these shortages quickly, we need to be patient.

"The federal reserve believes that this rush in spending has caused a spike up in the cost of everything, and this may just be transient and we may see this settle down in two or three months," said Dendy. "And so for many people, instead of spending a years worth in supplies, it might make sense to buy enough to get through for this one little period."

Now through Aug. 9, school supplies, clothes, and select electronics will be tax free.