Soledad O'Brien visits FAMU for Black History Conversation

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida A&M University hosted a special guest at Lee Hall Thursday as part of their Black History Month Celebration.

Esteemed journalist Soledad Obrien took the stage to discuss her new documentary, "The Rebellious Life of Rosa Parks."

In it, she offers unique perspectives about the civil rights activist whose story, when told, is often limited to her refusal to give up her bus seat to a white man in Montgomery Alabama.

"I think there's all these really interesting angles," O'Brien said. "If you were to ask Rosa Parks who was the person she most admired in the civil rights efforts, she would have said, while she loved Dr. King, it was Malcolm X who she admired. So you're kind of like Wow!"

O'Brien also spent time answering questions from students in FAMU's School of Journalism and Graphic Communications, emphasizing the importance of homing in on truth, exercising humility, and having a strong network.

Her visit was met with standing ovation, and her documentary is now streaming on Peacock.