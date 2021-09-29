Soldier surprises little brother with return to Gadsden County

QUINCY, Fla. (WTXL) — Specialist Delesia Green of the U.S. Army who has spent the last nine months in Africa, surprising her brother at his middle school in Gadsden County.

Specialist Green says she's had to keep the secret for a few weeks that she was coming home and says seeing her brother's reaction almost had her in tears.

"My first reaction was to just hug him because I missed him so much and it had been too long," said Green. "I was very emotional. He is my best friend so we really do everything together. "