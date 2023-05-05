Social Media Superstar

From TikTok to Instagram and even Twitter, 4-year-old Savanna McConnaughey is every viral sensation.

Rapping her ABC’s and 123s Savanna, also known as Van-van knows what it takes to be a superstar.

Her dance moves quickly took the world by storm over night after rapping about with most know as the perfect equation for great day!



Her quick one to step even got me involved… Going from 2 thousand likes to 91.3 thousand in a matter of hours.

Her father, Reggie Mcchanahey, a teacher at North Rowan High School in North Carolina, has always put education first!

With her biggest fans by her side, mom and dad.

Not to mention a few stars, like Lizzo and Kid Cudi, and even Oprah. There’s no stopping HER…

Except for those chores, of course.

So until then keep following because you never know if she'll pop back up on a screen near you!

Her dream is to be an actress and I have a feeling her dreams will be coming true very soon.

