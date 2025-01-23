Snowstorm freezes sales for local businesses in Thomasville

A local business lost around $1,000 in revenue due to the storm’s impact.

Cold weather and school closures have kept many parents and kids indoors, further slowing business.



Watch the video to hear from local business owners about their challenges and hopes for the coming days.

BROADCAST SCRIPT

Three days of snow and freezing temperatures have coated Thomasville—and, for some businesses, frozen their sales.

I'm uncovering how this storm has turned an icy profit into no profit for local businesses.

Thomasville looks like a winter postcard.

"I don't think anybody in Thomasville that has actually lived here their whole life and never gone anywhere else and seen it, has ever seen it like this," said William Evans, a Thomasville resident.

But behind the snow-covered streets, businesses are struggling to recover.

Nina's Creamery, a family-run ice cream shop owned by Pamela and Miguel Contreras, was hit hard.

"We left New York hoping to never see snow again, and here we are," said Contreras.

The family was forced to close their shop for two days, losing about $1,000 in revenue.

Even before the snowstorm, the freezing temperatures were already affecting their business.

"We count on every single day to bring in business. Yes, we were closed for two days, but even starting Monday and Tuesday, it was very cold, so we didn't have as many people come in because they were getting ready for the snow," said Contreras.

Pamela says it's been a tough winter overall, with fewer customers compared to last year.

"Last winter, we were not as cold as this winter, so we were probably busier than your usual October or November. But this year, it's really cold, so it is a little low season for us compared to last year and the year before that," said Contreras.

But there's hope on the horizon.

"We're hoping that those parents that are home that have been locked inside the house for the last two days with their kids can come out, and get some ice cream and get some fresh air," said Contreras.

"I don't think anyone is going to want ice cream right now," said Evans.

"Ice cream, ice cream, ice cream," said his daughter.

Even though the curfew has been lifted, officials are urging neighbors to travel with extreme caution, especially on GA-3, GA-188, GA-202, and GA-122.