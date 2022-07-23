Sneads Officer involved in shooting

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — The Jackson County Sheriff's Office is investigating an officer involved shooting.

According to JCSO, a Deputy responded to a disturbance on McKeown Mill Road just after 8:00 this morning. A Sneads Police Officer responded as backup to the Deputy.

The Sheriff's Office says the officers were confronted by an armed suspect who fired at them. Officers then returned fire and killed the suspect. One officer is wounded and in stable condition.

JCSO says no names are being released at this time. Sheriff Edenfield has turned the investigation over to Florida Department of Law Enforcement.