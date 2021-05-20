Smoothie Tower joins rising number of black-owned businesses

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The number of black-owned businesses in the Big Bend is steadily increasing, with Smoothie Tower taking their place as one of the most recent to open.

They're located on South Adams Street, just a stone's throw from Cascade's Park, so you can grab a refreshing sip after a nice stroll. They also have subs, acai bowls, and treats. Owner Joe Morris says so far it's all being well received, especially after opening during COVID-19.

"Coming up during the pandemic is very good. You take advantage of the opportunity that they are giving to the businesses right now to help us propel," says Morris. "People have been very supportive being that it is a pandemic going on and the fact that it is a black business and especially on this side of town."

Smoothie Tower is now open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sundays.

They opened within days of RollingTimes skating rink in Quincy, which is also black-owned.