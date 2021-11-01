Small engine plane crashes in Gadsden County

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida Highway Patrol spending Sunday afternoon leading investigators through rough terrain to a small engine air plane that has left one person dead.

Found about half a mile from the crash site was a piece of the plane that landed in a homeowners back yard not too far from the crash site.

According to the National Transportation Security Board, the plane that crashed was a Vans RV-4.

According to the manufacturer's website of the small aircraft, the almost $23,000 plane can hold two people and can be built as a build-your-own plane.

The call of the plane crash came into the Gadsden County Sheriff's office around 1:30 Sunday afternoon.

According to the NTSB's website, determining the causes of crashes can take anywhere from 12-18 months.

An NTSB agent said they'll be holding a briefing sometime Monday.