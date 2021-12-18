Small chance for strong storms as line of storms moves in Saturday night

TALLAHASSEE, Fl. (WTXL) — Much of the area will remain dry through 6:00 p.m. However, a line of showers and storms will begin to approach the area from the west this evening. Here's how the weekend plays out.

SATURDAY

It's a mild and quiet walk outside Saturday. Half of the region will start off with cloud cover while eastern areas bask in some sun. There will be sun at times. This will allow temperatures to warm into the upper 70s. You won't run into any weather issues if you plan on doing any last minute holiday shopping. Otherwise, expect a good breeze out of the south at times between 10-15 mph and a passing shower.

SATURDAY NIGHT

A line of storms will begin to move through Southwest Georgia and far western sections of the Big Bend after 7:00 p.m. Some of these storms will have the potential to produce heavy rain and gusty winds. The Storm Prediction Center has the Western Half of the Big Bend and Southwest Georgia in a marginal risk for severe weather. Tallahassee is included in this marginal risk.

Storms will continue to move eastward and will be near Tallahassee after midnight. The last areas to see the rain will be Eastern Georgia and Big Bend.

SUNDAY

Storms will be out of the region by lunch. Much of the area will deal with clouds and cooler weather with a passing shower during the day.

Our next system will bring rain showers and cool temperatures Monday and Tuesday.