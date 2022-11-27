'Small Business Saturday' helps local businesses

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — Millions of people kick off their holiday shopping over Thanksgiving weekend, but some are keeping it local for small business Saturday.

The idea behind is to encourage people to support small businesses in their communities.

Shopping small keeps money in the local economy and helps shops thrive during the busiest shopping season of the year.

Jennifer Alligood prefers to shop local to not only support small businesses but also because they have items bigger stores don't have.

"It's not cookie cutter, you're not going to see the same thing at each shop. Everything's unique and different and I like that and I like the coziness of a smaller shop," Alligood said.

According to American Express, 67 cents of every dollar spent in a small business stays in the local community.

They predict that more shoppers will participate in this year's small business Saturday than on Black Friday.