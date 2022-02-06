Sleep in Heavenly Peace holds first bed-build of the year

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Sleep in Heavenly Peace of Tallahassee is back, building their first 25 bunk beds for the year. 25 bunks means 50 kids will now have a safe and warm place to sleep at night.

Last year, the organization helped build around 280 bunk beds, getting 560 kids in their own hand-built beds.

"It is all about volunteers. Our community has been very supportive of the Tallahassee chapter and without them we couldn't do what they're doing. In a matter of three hours, we're going to have 25 bunk beds, 50 beds that will be in homes soon," said Sleep in Heavenly Peace's Tallahassee Chapter President John Cousins.

Also helping during Saturday's first bed build of the year, the newly formed Monticello Chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace that has given out around 12 bunks in their area already.

"Charity knows no bounds, and what drives us is getting kids, no matter where they are, who they are off the floor, and that itself is the driving spirit," said the Monticello Chapter President John Bozeman.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace says that although they didn't deliver any of the beds Saturday, they're going to be getting those 25 bunks out into the community within the next few weeks.