Six Flags White Water opens Saturday in Marietta, Ga.

MARIETTA, Ga. (WTXL) — Six Flags White Water opens May 8 with the start of the 2021 season.
“The beginning of the summer season is synonymous with the opening of Six Flags White Water, Marietta’s hometown waterpark,” said Six Flags White Water Park Director Greg Fuller. “Consistently ranked as one of the top waterparks in the nation, this year White Water is offering our guests a host of new food options, along with 24 thrilling slides and attractions, while keeping the safety of our guests and team members our top priority.”
Extensive Safety Measures
As the park prepares for reopening, the health and safety of guests and team members remain its top priority. Six Flags coordinated with infectious disease specialists to develop a comprehensive list of safety initiatives, including but not limited to:
- Contact-less IR thermal imaging used to screen temperatures of guests and employees prior to entry;
- Touchless security checkpoints for seamless entry into the park;
- Requiring all guests over the age of two and all team members to wear face masks covering the nose and mouth throughout their visit/workday. Masks are not required while in the water or on water slides;
- Extensive sanitation and disinfecting protocols with increased sanitization and disinfecting of high touchpoints;
- Sanitized food preparation and continued use of mobile food ordering for touchless transactions;
- Card and Mobile Payments only accepted at all locations including restaurants, retail stores, ticket windows, and parking toll booths. Guests can convert cash at cash-to-a-card kiosks conveniently located throughout the park; and
- A reservation system to monitor attendance capacity to allow for social distancing. Reservations can be made at www.sixflags.com/reserve [sixflags.com].