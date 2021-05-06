Six Flags White Water opens Saturday in Marietta, Ga.

MARIETTA, Ga. (WTXL) — Six Flags White Water opens May 8 with the start of the 2021 season.

“The beginning of the summer season is synonymous with the opening of Six Flags White Water, Marietta’s hometown waterpark,” said Six Flags White Water Park Director Greg Fuller. “Consistently ranked as one of the top waterparks in the nation, this year White Water is offering our guests a host of new food options, along with 24 thrilling slides and attractions, while keeping the safety of our guests and team members our top priority.”

Extensive Safety Measures

As the park prepares for reopening, the health and safety of guests and team members remain its top priority. Six Flags coordinated with infectious disease specialists to develop a comprehensive list of safety initiatives, including but not limited to: