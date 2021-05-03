Simply, Inc. announces opening new Simply Mac Store in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Simply, Inc. announced the grand opening of its new Simply Mac retail store in Tallahassee, Florida.

This 1,536 square foot official Apple Premier Partner Store is located at 699 W. Gaines Street, Suite 102, Tallahassee, FL, and will offer the entire suite of Apple products, as well as third party accessories and Simply Mac's signature service and warranty repairs on all product categories by our trained team of Apple-certified technicians. Simply Mac also offers customer financing and extended warranty coverage on all Apple products.

Commenting on the new Simply Mac store opening, Reinier Voigt, Chief Executive Officer of Simply, Inc., stated:

"Tallahassee is the capital city of Florida and the 9th largest city in the state. We are excited to open our new store in Tallahassee, home to 3 colleges and universities with a combined student population exceeding 70,000. Our store is located within one-quarter mile of Florida State University, which has more than 41,000 students, 1.5 miles from Florida A&M University, and 3.5 miles from Tallahassee Community College. With the closest Apple store over 2 hours east in Jacksonville, our team of sales professionals and Apple-certified technicians look forward to serving the product and service needs of this large educational customer base and the entire community of Tallahassee and Leon County."

Simply, Inc. is a Miami-based company that is the parent of Simply Mac, the largest Apple Premiere Partner in the U.S. with 46 retail stores in 16 states, an authorized reseller of the entire line of Apple products and provider of expert warranty repair service by Apple-certified technicians. Additional information can be found on its websites at www.simplyinc.com and www.simplymac.com.

