Silver Alert issued for missing woman out of Suwannee County

SUWANNEE COUNTY, FL — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a Silver Alert for an 84-year-old woman missing out of Suwannee County. They say Dorothy Rogers was last seen on June 25th in the area of the intersection of Howard Street East and Lee Avenue in Live Oak, Florida.

They say she may be traveling in a 2016 white Chevrolet Colorado, FL tag number IWAK90.

FDLE

According to the FDLE's website, a Silver Alert is used to locate missing persons suffering from an irreversible deterioration of intellectual faculties.

If you have any information on where she could be, please contact FDLE or the Suwannee County Sheriff's Office at (386)-362-2222 or 911.

