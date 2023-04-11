Silver Alert issued for missing man of Monticello

MONTICELLO, Fla. (WTXL) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing man of Jefferson County.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the alert was issued for 86-year-old Thomas Billingsley of Monticello.

The alert says Billingsley was last seen Tuesday in the area of the 300 block of West Washington Street in Monticello.

FDLE notes he might be traveling in a 2019 gray Jeep Cherokee from Jefferson County with a Florida tag number VH7CQ.

He is described as a Black man, listed at 5-foot-9 in height with brown eyes and gray hair.

Florida Department of Law Enforcement FDLE According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, a Silver alert was issued for 86-year-old Thomas Billingsley of Monticello of Jefferson County.



FDLE says anyone with information related to Billingsley’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Monticello Police Department at 850-342-0150 or call 911.

According to FDLE, a silver alert is used to locate missing persons suffering from an irreversible deterioration of intellectual faculties. Law enforcement agencies must activate a local or regional alert as described below in an effort to locate the person prior to the issuance of a State Silver Alert.

