UPDATE: LCSO says missing 80-year-old Tallahassee man has been found

UPDATE:

The Leon County Sheriff's Office says Arnold Klein has been found. Silver Alert has been canceled.

Original:

A Silver Alert has been issued for 80-year-old Arnold Klein from Tallahassee.

FDLE says he was last seen in the area of the 5600th block of Hampton Hill Circle and may be traveling in a 2017, silver Subaru Forrester, FL tag number CE2MH. They say his car has a Conserve Wildlife bear specialty license plate and multiple bumper stickers on the back.

FDLE says Arnold was last seen traveling through Hamilton County. The Leon County Sheriff's Office says he was also seen in Georgia and northeast Florida, last indicated to be in Douglass County.

They say he has a scar on the top of his forehead.

If you have any information on where he may be, contact FDLE or the Leon County Sheriff's Office at 850-606-3300 or 911.

FULL RELEASE BELOW:

FDLE

