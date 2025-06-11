Silver Airways ceases all operations in Florida, the Bahamas, and the Caribbean

TALLAHASSEE, FL — On June 11th, Silver Airways announced it's ceasing all operations in Florida, the Bahamas, and the Caribbean. In a social media post, they say they're closing down in an attempt to restructure in bankruptcy.

In Tallahassee, there was a 9:05 a.m. flight to Fort Lauderdale that was canceled due to this announcement.

They say they entered into a deal to sell its assets to another airline holding company who decided to not continue flight operations.

Silver Airways says all purchases will be refunded through your credit card company or travel agency.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.