Significant weather advisory issued for Leon, Gadsden Counties

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The National Weather Service has issued a significant weather advisory for east central Gadsden and Northeastern Leon Counties until 1:15 p.m.

At 12:42 p.m., doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Tallahassee comm college, or near Tallahassee, moving northeast at 15 mph.

Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm.

Locations impacted include:

Tallahassee

Macon Community Park

Levy Park

Lake Iamonia

Tallahassee Memorial Hosp

Orchard Pond

Maclay State Gardens

Killearn Lakes

Lake Ella

Lake Jackson

Bradfordville

Forest Meadows Park