Significant weather advisory issued for Leon, Gadsden Counties

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The National Weather Service has issued a significant weather advisory for east central Gadsden and Northeastern Leon Counties until 1:15 p.m.
At 12:42 p.m., doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Tallahassee comm college, or near Tallahassee, moving northeast at 15 mph.
Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm.
Locations impacted include:
Tallahassee
Macon Community Park
Levy Park
Lake Iamonia
Tallahassee Memorial Hosp
Orchard Pond
Maclay State Gardens
Killearn Lakes
Lake Ella
Lake Jackson
Bradfordville
Forest Meadows Park