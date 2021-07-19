Watch
Significant weather advisory issued for Leon, Gadsden Counties

Posted at 12:46 PM, Jul 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-19 12:46:38-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The National Weather Service has issued a significant weather advisory for east central Gadsden and Northeastern Leon Counties until 1:15 p.m.

At 12:42 p.m., doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Tallahassee comm college, or near Tallahassee, moving northeast at 15 mph.

Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm.

Locations impacted include:

Tallahassee
Macon Community Park
Levy Park
Lake Iamonia
Tallahassee Memorial Hosp
Orchard Pond
Maclay State Gardens
Killearn Lakes
Lake Ella
Lake Jackson
Bradfordville
Forest Meadows Park

