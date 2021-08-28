Sidewalk art supports Canopy Oaks community through loss

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The balloons and pinwheels you see decorating the entrance to Canopy Oaks are just one way the community is showing support as the elementary school family mourns the loss of third-grader Roxy Proctor, and roots for Coach Logan Hurst's return to health.

Coach Hurst is currently hospitalized with COVID complications.

Out of respect for the family, Roxy's cause of death is currently undisclosed.

Her mother, however, asked for people to write messages in chalk to help remember her young life, a call parents like Joy Lewis answered as quickly as they could before the evening's rain.

"We want the family as well as the Hurst family to know that we are with them, they are in our thoughts, our prayers, we want to send as much positive energy to them as we can and just let them know that we are there for them in every way," said Lewis.

It's a sentiment that extends beyond the Canopy Oaks Community, even inspiring action from Railroad Square business owners like Obsessions Gift Shop's Betty Proctor.

"We just wanted to celebrate her life," Proctor said, "because even though she had a short life, she still brought joy to people. She was able to not only touch her family's life, but you know her story reached out and touched others."

As the school community works to keep everyone protected through COVID-19, Lewis encourages fellow canopy oaks parents to "have conversations with our children, because they are able to understand not only how to keep themselves safe but to keep others safe."

The PTO also asked Canopy Oaks family members to place tea lights in their driveways to remember how Roxy's young life shined so brightly.