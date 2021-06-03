Watch
Shrinking giants: North Atlantic right whales getting tinier

AP
In this Dec. 30, 2010 photo provided by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, a female North Atlantic right whale Catalog #3911 is entangled in fishing gear. By February 2011, she was dead. A study published by the journal Current Biology on Thursday, June 3, 2021, says the hulking giants of the deep, the North Atlantic right whales, are about three feet smaller than they were just 20 years ago. (Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, NOAA Permit #594-1759 via AP)
Posted at 11:40 AM, Jun 03, 2021
(AP) — A new study says the hulking giants of the deep, North Atlantic right whales, are on average about three feet shorter than just 20 years ago.

Thursday's study says the critically endangered whales are shrinking because of the stress of getting tangled in fishing gear, crashing into ships and climate change moving their food supply north.

There are only 356 of the whales left. Scientists say their smaller size is a big deal because it reduces their ability to reproduce.

Full-grown North Atlantic right whales used to average 46 feet. Now the younger generation is on track to not quite average 43 feet.

