Show us your roses: Thomasville downtown businesses launch Spring campaign

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — After a successful campaign for Victorian Christmas, the businesses in Thomasville are working together again to launch a new initiative to help stay open in the spring.

Thomasville main street is hosting a safe, social distance parade in April to celebrate the 100th annual rose parade.

Along with that, the Thomasville Downtown Merchandise Alliance is launching a spring campaign called 'Show us your Roses'.

"[This is to] get people to feel comfortable and excited about exploring Thomasville in search of roses of all kinds," the co-owner of Farmer's Daughter Renee Moss said.

Moss said starting in the beginning of March until the end of April, if visitors see anything rose-themed in Thomasville, they can post on social media using the hashtag #PetalPushers.

"It's kind of like a scavenger hunt," Moss said. "We want people to come out and see if there is apparel or decor maybe there our gift items. Maybe there our flowers in dishes or maybe in our cocktails."

Renee Moss

Moss said the most unique picture will win a basket of local goods.

More than 25 businesses are participating, just look for the bumblebee in the store window.

"We refuse to let this thing beat us," Moss said. "We have been in here fighting to stay open and fighting to grow since day one, and we're going to keep fighting."

Renee Moss

There will also be a coloring contest for kids that parents can pick up at participating stores.

The city of Thomasville will be still practicing safety measures downtown, including having hand-washing stations, and business owners are continuing to practice social distancing, sanitizing and other COVID protocols.

Things to look out for:

Farmer's Daughter Vineyard: A floral-themed cocktails, plus those lavender buds in the honey drizzle on our chocolate plates that intensify the overall flavors of our artisan organic chocolates.

Sweet Grass Dairy: A decadent, chocolate torte that we are including a strawberry "rose" on. We are working out a couple of special cocktails to offer all month long.

The Hare & The Hart : Launching a new color of Toile of Thomasville (pink!), a new paint-it-yourself canvas kit featuring a rose, other rose-themed products, rose-themed window and store decor, and hosting a pop-up shop for floral designer Boxwood Designs.

Quirky Perks: Rose-themed interior, plus discounts hidden on actual long-stemmed roses throughout the store.

Dwelling on the Bricks: Roses in store, extended hours, window decorating contest.