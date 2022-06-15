Shots fired at Tallahassee Housing Authority Springfield Apartments

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Leon County Sheriff's Office is investigating shots fired in the Tallahassee Housing Authority Springfield Apartments.

The Leon County Sheriff Office said shots were fired around noon Wednesday.

So far, no injuries have been reported and people in the apartment complex were not given access to enter some areas.

Angela Green, Public Information Officer with the Leon County Sheriff's Office said one person is in custody, but they need help to finish this investigation.

"There were obviously several people out on the scene video taping with their cell phones.

We do ask them to contact our violent crimes unit and turn over that video so we can help determine what happened" said Angela Green.

ABC 27 is waiting on information on what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information related to the incident can contact the Leon County Sheriff's Office.