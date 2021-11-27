Shop local for Small Business Saturday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Office of Economic Vitality, along with Tallahassee's Three Chambers of Commerce, are asking you to shop local this holiday season.

"For every dollar that's spent at a local business, 67 cents goes back into our local economy," said Cristina Paredes of OEV.

Olde Fields Clothing off of Railroad Avenue feels the impact Small Business Saturday has on their store every year.

"Small Business Saturday really gives us twice as much business we see on a regular Saturday so it's really a great kickoff into holiday season," said owner Holly Galotti.

Galotti has owned Olde Fields for almost three years.

The pandemic hurt many small businesses across Tallahassee. She decided to focus more on online business to stay open.

"Even though they couldn't come see us in person they could still shop with us," said Galotti.

The Greater Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce says with the pandemic still shutting down businesses.

"It's hard. They're working very hard, but our community and region has really shown that we love our local community," said Sue Dick of the Greater Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce.

That includes local restaurants like Sneauxballs. Three years open, they say they love the support they get every year during small business Saturday..

"They're just people just like you and I, they just happen to start a business. It's just really great to get the community involved to support businesses," said owner Jarrett Maloy.

The Office of Economic Vitality says that local businesses are responsible for 40% of new jobs created every year.