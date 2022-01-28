Shooting near intersection of Keith, Liberty St. leaves man with life-threatening injuries

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — One man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting near the intersection of Keith and Liberty Street Thursday night, according to the Tallahassee Police Department.

TPD said in a release that the shooting happened around 8:45 p.m. and that currently one suspect has been detained in connection with the incident.

The shooting remains an ongoing investigation, with more updates being provided as more information becomes available.

TPD asks anyone who may have witnessed the incident, but did not speak with an officer on scene, to please call TPD at 850-891-4200. They may also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.