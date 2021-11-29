Shine Creations relaunches for Cyber Monday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Local non-profit Shine Tallahassee is celebrating Cyber Monday with a re-launch of Shine Creations.

Shine's mission is to serve adults and teens with special needs.

You can support their efforts by providing donations for the handmade artwork and jewelry posted on their social media.

Program director Kim Parr says it's a great way to get ready for the holidays.

"It's a great stocking-stuffer," Parr says, "and it goes towards supporting us and all the things that we do here at Shine. We take field trips. As we've been talking about, we're creative, but we also do a lot of life skills, like we cook together, we learn math together. "

Parr says they hope to raise $4,500 by January 1 to purchase an interactive instructional board.

