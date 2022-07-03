GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — The Gadsden County Sheriff's Office said in a press release that there have been 10 drug-related calls and three possible deaths from Fentanyl within the county from Friday to Saturday.

The Sheriff's Office, along with the Drug Enforcement Agency and other local law enforcement agencies in the county are seeking the public's help to combat the recent drug-related overdoses and deaths.

The Fentanyl, according to GCSO, could be mixed with drugs like cocaine and marijuana.