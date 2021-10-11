Sheriff: 100 animals removed from "deplorable" Florida home

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. (WTXL) — Crews rescued about 100 dogs, rabbits and other animals from a north Florida home with “deplorable conditions.”

Clay County Sheriff Michelle Cook says a search warrant was served early Monday at the home in Middleburg.

An investigation began several weeks ago after paramedics were called to the home for a medical emergency for one of two adults living there.

Officials found animals in cages, and the home was filled with fleas and the odor of animal waste.

Cooks say officials “observed conditions that rose to the level that required additional investigation.”

Video posted on social media Monday shows investigators wearing biohazard suits as they removed animals from the property.