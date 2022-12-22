Shelters across South Georgia are helping the homeless tackle the cold front

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — “Thomasville like all other communities has and is having a homeless problem,” said Nathaniel Tyler, the newly elected president of the Fountain of Life Rescue.

During his time, Tyler has seen the homeless population progress in Thomas County, adding that the shelter began by opening just 2 days a week, to now 4 days, that number expected to increase again in the future.

“It has something to do with a lot of folks getting evicted and it’s just tough right now,” said Tyler.

The non-profit offers people a chance to come and get a free hot meal, shower, and a place to sleep. Due to the cold front, the shelter is staying open until Wednesday of next week. Being the only shelter in Thomasville, many homeless people have nowhere else to go.

In Moultrie, The Southwest Georgia Community Action Council is also doing their part to help those in need, especially during this cold front. The organization has partnered with the City of Moultrie and is offering free hotel rooms for the homeless for up to a week.

“It’s what we’re here for. It’s what we like to do, to help others,” said Randy Weldon.

The Southwest Georgia Community Action Council has been helping the community since 1965. They provide youth services, home delivery meals for seniors, and housing programs for 21 counties.

Now with the help of the City of Moultrie and Police Department, they are setting out to areas heavily populated with the homeless and offering them free hotel rooms.

CEO Randy Weldon believes even if they can’t provide the necessary service, they can always put people in touch with someone who can.

“If we see that there’s an issue whether it be cold related or otherwise, we try to try to make the connection in getting them the help that they need,” said Weldon.

