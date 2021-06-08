SHE TEA Women's Wellness Conference happening this week

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Self-help and empowerment. That's what a local nonprofit is working on to help women in the community improve their well-being.

This week, women will get a chance to take part in a conference where they'll hear from local business owners and community leaders.

Self-help and empowerment is also the acronym for the name of the upcoming conference called SHE TEA.

Executive Director of Temple Fit Health and SHE TEA organizer, Dr. Asha Fields Brewer, said it's even more important now to change old routines as life returns back to normal.

"Do I return to who I was before that where I was running around like crazy trying to be somewhere all of the time, 5 places at once, or do I take advantage of who I became when we had to slow down and I spent more time with my family and I took the time to process my emotions and I was more in tune with what is going on around me or can I merge the two," said Brewer.

The SHE TEA conference is happening until this Saturday, June 12.

To sign-up click here.