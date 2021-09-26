She Academy hosts ribbon-cutting for first brick-and-mortar location

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The She Academy in Tallahassee opened its first physical location on Saturday.

The group aims to help better mentor young girls in Leon County.

Throughout the past three years, the organization has been meeting at schools in town, but will now offer girls a place to do homework and focus on lesson plans in a safe environment.

"This gives our girls a safe space," said founder and executive director Shaqualyn Shedrick. "We're big on having that big space to protect their peace, so this space opens up a big Pandora's box for the rest of our programs to welcome the girls and give them some time to be themselves and get to know each other."

