SGMC opens COVID-19 Treatment Center in Valdosta

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — The South Georgia Medical Center has opened a COVID-19 Treatment Center in Valdosta to provide COVID-19 positive residents with monoclonal antibody infusions.

The clinic will be located on the main campus in the Surgery Center Building at 2417 N. Patterson St. in Valdosta, and be open Monday through Sunday, from 1 1 a.m. to 9 p.m.

SGMC began offering monoclonal antibody infusions to patients that tested positive for COVID-19 but didn't require hospitalization in December 2020. The 20-minute infusion has proven to help lessen symptoms of the disease and improve recovery, according to SGMC.

"This is just one tool to help us battle the surge of cases," said Dr. Gregory Beale, Pulmonologist and Medical Director for Infection Prevention and Control. "Receiving this treatment in the early stages of this disease dramatically reduces risk of hospitalization for the patient."

The spike of cases throughout South Georgia presented an increased demand for the treatment, and the COVID-19 Clinic will provide convenient, safe access for patients.

To qualify for the treatment, patients must show proof of positive test within 10 days, not require admission to the hospital, and have some additional risk factors such as heart failure, diabetes, cancer history, advanced age over the age of 65 years old, immunosuppression, etc.

For more information regarding SGMC's COVID-19 hospitalizations, testing, vaccination, or treatment visit SGMC.org or call 229-333-1000.