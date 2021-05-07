SGMC moves from drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine and testing to walk-in

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — South Georgia Medical Center will begin transitioning from drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine and testing to traditional walk-in visits on May 17, 2021.

To date, more than 31,000 people have been vaccinated and more than 86,000 tested by the health system.

SGMC says with lower demand and more vaccination and testing sites available throughout the community, this transition will allow SGMC to better utilize its resources while still providing valuable services.

SGMC will continue to monitor demand for both testing and vaccinations, staying ready to make adjustments if warranted.

"If the community has a need, you can count on SGMC to be there," said Scarlet Rivera, Director of Infection Control.

All vaccination appointments will be held at SGMC Surgery's Center until June 1, at which point SGMC will schedule all vaccines at its Smith Northview Campus.

Testing will be available at either SGMC walk-in labs located at the Smith Northview Campus or the Professional Building.