SGMC emergency services receives new medication for trauma patients

South Georgia Medical Center's Emergency Medical Services has a new lifesaving medication to address treatment for its trauma patients.

According to SGMC, the emergency medical team will now be able to administer Tranexamic Acid (TXA) to trauma patients experiencing acute, severe blood loss. SGMC says the medication will be administered under the direction of SGMC EMS Medical Director Dr. Cole Seaton.

SGMC says the TXA medication, in pre-hospital settings, has been shown effective in reducing trauma mortality and can be critical to patient survival, specifically in rural communities with longer transport times. TXA being available to all SGMC ambulances is one of many ways pre-hospital providers can provide exceptional care for its most critical trauma patients, SGMC says.

