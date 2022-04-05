Severe weather to impact north Florida, south Georgia Tuesday through Wednesday

(WTXL) — According to the National Weather Service, here are the latest updates on inclement weather in the area.

Special weather statement (Potential of hail and 40-plus mile per hour wind) until 6:15 p.m.

Wakulla County, Fla.

Franklin County, Fla.

Most of Leon County, Fla.

Jefferson County, Fla.

Extreme western Taylor County, Fla.

Special weather statement (Potential of hail and 50-plus mile per hour wind) until 6:30 p.m.

Southeast Thomas County, Ga.

Most of Brooks County, Ga.

Lowndes County, Ga.

Severe thunderstorm warning until 5:30 p.m.

Thomas County, Ga.

South and Southeast Grady County, Ga.

Most of Brooks County, Ga.

Most of Leon County, Fla.

Most of Gadsden County, Fla.

Northeast section of Liberty County, Fla.

Parts of Jefferson County, Fla.

Northwest Madison County, Fla.

Severe thunderstorm warning until 5:45 p.m.

Most of Colquitt County, Ga.

Berrien County, Ga.

Most of Lanier County, Ga.

Reported Power Outages

Talquin Electric: 359 customers in Gadsden County as of 5:18 p.m.