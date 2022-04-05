Severe weather to impact north Florida, south Georgia Tuesday through Wednesday

(WTXL) — According to the National Weather Service, here are the latest updates on inclement weather in the area.
Special weather statement (Potential of hail and 40-plus mile per hour wind) until 6:15 p.m.
Wakulla County, Fla.
Franklin County, Fla.
Most of Leon County, Fla.
Jefferson County, Fla.
Extreme western Taylor County, Fla.
Special weather statement (Potential of hail and 50-plus mile per hour wind) until 6:30 p.m.
Southeast Thomas County, Ga.
Most of Brooks County, Ga.
Lowndes County, Ga.
Severe thunderstorm warning until 5:30 p.m.
- Thomas County, Ga.
- South and Southeast Grady County, Ga.
- Most of Brooks County, Ga.
- Most of Leon County, Fla.
- Most of Gadsden County, Fla.
- Northeast section of Liberty County, Fla.
- Parts of Jefferson County, Fla.
- Northwest Madison County, Fla.
Severe thunderstorm warning until 5:45 p.m.
- Most of Colquitt County, Ga.
- Berrien County, Ga.
- Most of Lanier County, Ga.
Reported Power Outages
Talquin Electric: 359 customers in Gadsden County as of 5:18 p.m.