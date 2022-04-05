Watch
Severe weather to impact north Florida, south Georgia Tuesday through Wednesday

Posted at 5:12 PM, Apr 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-05 17:34:14-04

(WTXL) — According to the National Weather Service, here are the latest updates on inclement weather in the area.

Special weather statement (Potential of hail and 40-plus mile per hour wind) until 6:15 p.m.
Wakulla County, Fla.
Franklin County, Fla.
Most of Leon County, Fla.
Jefferson County, Fla.
Extreme western Taylor County, Fla.

Special weather statement (Potential of hail and 50-plus mile per hour wind) until 6:30 p.m.
Southeast Thomas County, Ga.
Most of Brooks County, Ga.
Lowndes County, Ga.

Severe thunderstorm warning until 5:30 p.m.

  • Thomas County, Ga.
  • South and Southeast Grady County, Ga.
  • Most of Brooks County, Ga.
  • Most of Leon County, Fla.
  • Most of Gadsden County, Fla.
  • Northeast section of Liberty County, Fla.
  • Parts of Jefferson County, Fla.
  • Northwest Madison County, Fla.

Severe thunderstorm warning until 5:45 p.m.

  • Most of Colquitt County, Ga.
  • Berrien County, Ga.
  • Most of Lanier County, Ga.

Reported Power Outages
Talquin Electric: 359 customers in Gadsden County as of 5:18 p.m.

