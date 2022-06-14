Severe weather in region leads to power outages, blocked roads

(WTXL) — A line of storms that moved through the region beginning Tuesday afternoon left power outages and debris on roadways.

According to the Florida Department of Highway and Motor Vehicle Traffic Crash and Road Conditions report:

Debris on roadways have been reported on U.S. 90 and County Road 142 in Leon County

A traffic light was reported out at the intersection of North Magnolia Drive and East Call Street in Tallahassee

On Interstate 10 eastbound at milemarker 164 in Quincy notes a tree is down and blocking both eastbound lanes

A vehicle crash on interstate 10 westbound before milemaker 266 in Madison County

POWER OUTAGES



The city of Tallahassee is reporting an estimated 4,400 customers are without power as of 7:08 p.m.

Talquin Electric co-op is reporting as of 7:09 p.m. more than 3,000 customers in Gadsden County without power, 480 customers in Leon County without power and 185 customers in Wakulla County are without power.

As of 7:11 p.m., Duke Energy is reporting just over 100 customers without power in Wakulla County, 110 customers are without power in Jefferson County, and 35 customers are without power in portions of Hamliton County.

In Georgia, Georgia Power notes areas near Bainbridge, Donalsonville and Valdosta are experiencing power outages.

