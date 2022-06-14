Watch
Severe weather in region leads to power outages, blocked roads

Florida 511
A vehicle in Madison County is in the grass median, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. Storms led to debris in roadways and power outages in the Big Bend and southwest Georgia.
061422 vehicle accident madison county.jpg
Severe Weather (generic)
Posted at 7:21 PM, Jun 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-14 19:30:14-04

(WTXL) — A line of storms that moved through the region beginning Tuesday afternoon left power outages and debris on roadways.

According to the Florida Department of Highway and Motor Vehicle Traffic Crash and Road Conditions report:

  • Debris on roadways have been reported on U.S. 90 and County Road 142 in Leon County
  • A traffic light was reported out at the intersection of North Magnolia Drive and East Call Street in Tallahassee
  • On Interstate 10 eastbound at milemarker 164 in Quincy notes a tree is down and blocking both eastbound lanes
  • A vehicle crash on interstate 10 westbound before milemaker 266 in Madison County

POWER OUTAGES

  • The city of Tallahassee is reporting an estimated 4,400 customers are without power as of 7:08 p.m.
  • Talquin Electric co-op is reporting as of 7:09 p.m. more than 3,000 customers in Gadsden County without power, 480 customers in Leon County without power and 185 customers in Wakulla County are without power.
  • As of 7:11 p.m., Duke Energy is reporting just over 100 customers without power in Wakulla County, 110 customers are without power in Jefferson County, and 35 customers are without power in portions of Hamliton County.

In Georgia, Georgia Power notes areas near Bainbridge, Donalsonville and Valdosta are experiencing power outages.

Click on the links for updates.

