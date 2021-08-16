Severe weather causing power outages in Big Bend, South Georgia

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Hundreds are without power due to inclement weather impacting the Big Bend area and South Georgia.

FLORIDA

Below are the areas and numbers of Talquin customers facing outages as of 12:30 p.m., Monday:

Leon - 0

Gadsden - 63

Liberty - 1

Wakulla - 0

City of Tallahassee customers facing outages as of 12:30 p.m., Monday:

There are 6 outages, affecting 14 customers.

GEORGIA

Colquitt EMC customers facing outages as of 12:30 p.m., Monday:

Moultrie: 5

Tifton: 10

Valdosta: 0

