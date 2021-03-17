Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued in Big Bend area

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Gadsden, Liberty, Leon, Calhoun, Franklin, Gulf, and Wakulla Counties until 10:15 a.m.

NWS says wind gusts up to 60 mph and large hail can be expected.

