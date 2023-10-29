Semi and car collide

MADISON COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida Highway Patrol tells ABC 27 a driver became trapped in their vehicle after colliding with a semi truck.

It happened about 6:00 p.m. Saturday on I-10, near mile marker 249, in Madison County.

Shortly after 8:00 P.M., Florida 511 cameras showed heavy traffic backup around mile markers 248 and 249.

By 8:30, Florida Highway patrol says traffic was moving along the shoulder, and efforts were underway to reopen the lanes completely.

The victim was extracated from their vehicle and taken to the hospital in unknown condition. There's no word on whether the semi driver was hurt, but the semi did turn on its side.

