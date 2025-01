SUWANNEE COUNTY, FL — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a school bus crash that sent several students to the hospital early Wednesday morning.

FHP says just after 7:30 a.m. a SUV rear-ended the school bus as it approached a bus stop south on CR-137.

They say several students sustained minor injuries and were taken to HCA Florida Suwannee ER.

The driver and passengers of the SUV sustained minor injuries as well and were taken to HCA Lake City Hospital for precaution.