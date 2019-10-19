Several pelicans killed in Franklin County during Post-Tropical Cyclone Nestor

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — The Franklin County Sheriff's Office says several pelicans were killed during the storm by drivers who didn’t slow down for the struggling birds.

Deputies say they appreciate Fisherman’s Choice in Eastpoint for donating the nets to the sheriff’s office, as they attempted to help save the pelicans.

According to the latest advisory from the National Weather Service, Nestor has lost it's tropical characteristics.

Although Nestor has transitioned into a Post-Tropical Cyclone, authorities are still urging residents to use caution when driving.

Franklin County deputies want to remind residents that Alligator Point Road has been completely washed out and they are advising everyone to stay away from the area.